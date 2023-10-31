Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the jury with a final image of an evasive CEO

Testimony in Sam Bankman-Fried’s federal fraud trial ended Tuesday, wrapping up with Bankman-Fried on the stand maintaining that he hadn’t known until October 2022 about the $8 billion that Alameda Research, his hedge fund, had taken from customer deposits at FTX, his crypto exchange.

As she finished her cross-examination, prosecutor Danielle Sassoon focused on vivid details about Bankman-Fried’s relationship with officials in the Bahamas, where FTX was headquartered; on a December note Bankman-Fried had written to himself where he outlined thoughts on the case against him so far; and on the dubiousness of his claims that he hadn’t known about that $8 billion debt until October.

As he was yesterday, Bankman-Fried was terse on cross-examination to the point of almost absurdity. On direct and redirect, he seemed to remember every aspect of every deal or date or conversation he was quizzed about; on cross, he claimed a much fuzzier memory.

On redirect, defense lawyer Mark Cohen gave Bankman-Fried room to explain some of his answers on cross, and though Bankman-Fried stuck to his story, he may not have come off as a particularly accessible or sensible guy to the jury. Sassoon, on cross yesterday, had introduced a photo of Bankman-Fried sleeping on a private plane. (“Chartered plane, at least, yes,” he’d clarified, when she asked about it.) Sassoon asked whether the company spent around $15 million a year on private jet travel—he said he wasn’t sure what the number was—and whether it hired private planes to fly Amazon packages to the Bahamas. He said he didn’t know what that had cost. But when Cohen brought up that photo Tuesday, Bankman-Fried suddenly had a completely different perspective, explaining that it was “logistically difficult” to get from the Bahamas to D.C., where he often had to go for meetings with senators or regulators; and that the expense associated with private jets, though seemingly large, was “fairly small” compared to the scale of the business.