LinkedIn is adding new generative AI tools to help job seekers

LinkedIn is rolling out a new premium experience that uses generative AI to help job seekers find new positions.

The features are powered by large language models in combination with a massive knowledge graph containing information and insights about 67 million employers and a billion professionals. Starting with a limited group of premium users, the platform will help job seekers research industries and opportunities, and help them generate content they’ll need to pursue opportunities.

The AI, LinkedIn says, will help analyze the user’s feed, looking for industry commentary or news that might suggest or affect job opportunities. It will also show who in the user’s network is interested in or talking about the same things.

[Animation: LinkedIn]

“We are able to leverage all insights from economic graph insights from members on the economy,” Erran Berger, LinkedIn VP of product engineering, tells Fast Company. “What’s happening in the labor market? What job seekers are doing? What are hirers doing?”