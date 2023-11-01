When worlds literally collide: Earth may still contain remnants of the ancient planet Theia

Our solar system was a violent place 4.5 billion years ago. As planetesimals were forming out of a disk of gas and dust surrounding our sun, they began to collide. This process led to the formation of the larger protoplanets that would become our solar system.

During this chaotic period in our local neighborhood, Theia, a Mars-sized protoplanet, may have struck the Earth with such force that impact debris from this collision created the moon. Now, scientists think that pieces of Theia may still be present to this day within our planet’s mantle.

Theories of moon formation

This scenario is part of what’s called the giant-impact theory, and it’s the most widely accepted view of how the moon formed. This collision would have sent impact debris flying out into space, and the moon eventually formed from this mixture of gas and molten rock. The moon, therefore, is made up of both material from proto-Earth and Theia.

It’s important to note that this is the prevailing theory for moon formation, but it’s not the only one. Some scientists posit that the moon and Earth formed at the same time from the same planetary disk, while others think that the Earth’s gravity captured the moon.