Britain’s big AI safety summit will be a waste of time, experts say

Eighty years ago, at Bletchley Park, a country house 50 miles outside of central London, mathematician Alan Turing and a team of experts cracked the Enigma code, the German secret cryptogram for transmissions in World War II. Next week, the U.K. government will attempt to ride on the coattails of that success—and show it’s a key player in a technology that Turing was inexorably tied up with: artificial intelligence.

Bletchley Park will be home to this week’s AI Safety Summit, which is designed to position the U.K. as a key player in global AI regulation. “Right now, we don’t have a shared understanding of the risks that we face,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a speech last week. “And without that, we cannot hope to work together to address them. That’s why we will push hard to agree [on] the first ever international statement about the nature of these risks.”

There’s just one problem, critics say: The summit, which begins on November 1, is too insular and its participants are homogeneous—an especially damning critique for something that’s trying to tackle the huge, possibly intractable questions around AI. The guest list is made up of 100 of the great and good of governments, including representatives from China, Europe, and Vice President Kamala Harris. And it also includes luminaries within the tech sector. But precious few others—which means a lack of diversity in discussions about the impact of AI.

“Self-regulation didn’t work for social media companies, it didn’t work for the finance sector, and it won’t work for AI,” says Carsten Jung, a senior economist at the Institute for Public Policy Research, a progressive think tank that recently published a report advising on key policy pillars it believes should be discussed at the summit. (Jung isn’t on the guest list.) “We need to learn lessons from our past mistakes and create a strong supervisory hub for all things AI, right from the start.”