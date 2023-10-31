Fast company logo
How to create slides automatically using AI, add new designs and template galleries, and more.

How to spruce up your Google Slides

[Photo: Christina Morillo/Unsplash]

BY Jeremy Caplan

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

Millions of people use Google Slides, so an ecosystem of add-ons has sprung up to help you make more engaging presentations. Read on for five free ways to boost your next deck.

1. Poll people from your slides

2. Jazz up your slides with apps

Choose from over 100 apps in the Google Workspace Marketplace. Try these:

  • Creator Studio Export a gif or a video of your slide deck. Simple and free.
  • Unsplash Search for pro photos you can add free to your slides.
  • Noun Project Find icons that accentuate your message.
  • Slides Toolbox Add new features to Google Slides. For example:
    • Turn a collection of photos into slides.
    • Convert a Google Doc into a slide deck.

3. Explore new designs with template galleries

Google Slides offers a limited number of templates, several of which feature amateurish design, small fonts, and an overemphasis on bullet points. That encourages people to create old-school death-by-Powerpoint-style presentations with too much tiny text. Use alternative template services to find templates with a cleaner look.

4. Create slides automatically with AI

SlidesAI can turn your text into a Google Slides presentation draft. It’s free for 3 presentations up to 2,500 characters, then $9/month for 10 longer presentations.

Here’s the three-step creation process:

  1. Paste in text you want to turn into your presentation.
  2. Pick from a menu of options for style, size, and format.
  3. Look over the full presentation and make edits and updates.

5. Invite people to interact with your slides

Pear Deck is a free add-on service that’s great for teaching or leading workshops or meetings. People watching your presentation can answer questions on your slides or add annotations on their own screens. Here’s how and why to use it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeremy Caplan is the director of teaching and learning at CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and the creator of the Wonder Tools newsletter. More

