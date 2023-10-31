How to spruce up your Google Slides

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Millions of people use Google Slides, so an ecosystem of add-ons has sprung up to help you make more engaging presentations. Read on for five free ways to boost your next deck.

1. Poll people from your slides

Slido for Google Slides lets you easily insert multiple-choice or open-ended questions. Results update live on your slides so you don’t have to switch screens. Here’s a 3-minute video explainer and more on what I like about Slido.

Poll Everywhere for Google Slides is another option. People can respond to questions on your slides via SMS. Try a range of poll types, like asking people to drop a pin on a map of a place they’d like to visit.

2. Jazz up your slides with apps

Choose from over 100 apps in the Google Workspace Marketplace. Try these:

Creator Studio Export a gif or a video of your slide deck. Simple and free.

Unsplash Search for pro photos you can add free to your slides.

Noun Project Find icons that accentuate your message.

Slides Toolbox Add new features to Google Slides. For example: Turn a collection of photos into slides. Convert a Google Doc into a slide deck.



3. Explore new designs with template galleries

Google Slides offers a limited number of templates, several of which feature amateurish design, small fonts, and an overemphasis on bullet points. That encourages people to create old-school death-by-Powerpoint-style presentations with too much tiny text. Use alternative template services to find templates with a cleaner look.