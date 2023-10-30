Fast company logo
According to a Pew Research report, the free-time gender gap is especially wide in parents with younger kids.

For working couples with kids, here’s how much more free time husbands have than their wives

[Photos: StockSnap/Pixabay, Bernd Vogel/Stone/Getty Images]

BY Shalene Gupta

The U.S. may be working to close the gender pay gap, but equality is about more than just money. A new report from the Pew Research Center analyzes data from the American Time Use Survey, which focuses on working married adults between the ages of 25 and 64. It found that while, in general, working parents have less leisure time than people without children, and there’s a significant gender gap in the amount of leisure time working parents have.

Here are the key points from the analysis:

  • Men have more leisure time in general. On average, adults without children have 30.4 hours of leisure a week, while adults with children have 24.5 hours of leisure a week. But husbands without children have an average of 31.2 hours of leisure—which is 1.6 hours more of leisure time than their wives. And husbands with children average 25.7 hours of leisure a week—2.9 hours more leisure time than their wives.
  • The leisure gap is widest for people with young children. Men with children under the age of five had at least 4.5 hours more leisure time than women, while the gap narrowed to 2 hours for people with children older than 13.
  • Men spend more time relaxing, while women spend more time socializing. Working husbands have an average of 2.4 more hours to relax, and they spend 2.2 hours more watching TV than working wives. However, working wives spend about an hour more a week socializing than working husbands do.
