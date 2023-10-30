Silicon Valley’s murky push to predict your health with your DNA

To hear Kian Sadeghi tell it, his genetic testing company just might upend healthcare. The 23-year-old college dropout began working on Nucleus in 2020, from his bedroom in his parents’ Brooklyn home. From a swab of genetic material, he says, his company can glean insights into which drugs a person should be prescribed, which diet will best help them lose weight, how concerned they should be about getting Alzheimer’s, and many other health considerations.

Sadeghi has received millions of dollars in financial backing from some of the most influential figures in Silicon Valley, including venture capital firms led by Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian and billionaire Peter Thiel. “It’s an inevitability that every single person has their entire human genome on their iPhone,” Sadeghi told Ohanian in a promotional video released on X (formerly Twitter) in July 2022. “Who’s going to analyze it? Who’s going to store it? Who’s going to maintain it?” he said. “It’s going to be Nucleus.”

Sadeghi, who studied computational biology during his year-and-a-half as an undergraduate, asserted that he can provide more accurate, more extensive genetic analysis than anyone else in the industry. And as he described it, he is under no obligation to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency charged with ensuring the safety and efficacy of commercial genetic tests, to demonstrate that any of it works as well as he’s claimed.

In that regard, he is not alone. Nucleus is part of a brewing industry that seeks to broaden the scope of consumer genetic testing—to move beyond the mere detection of rare genetic variants known to cause serious disorders and into a more slippery realm of probabilities. They capitalize on tools that mine huge DNA databases in search of genetic signatures for a virtually endless range of human characteristics: the odds that a person will develop a certain cancer, for example, or the likelihood that they’ll go far in school or obtain a high-paying job.