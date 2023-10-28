Sam Bankman-Fried says he can explain everything

Sam Bankman-Fried’s defense case is finally being presented. The crux of that case is, essentially, that he has an explanation for everything.

After weeks of prosecution testimony in which the defense neither scored points nor sold a story, Bankman-Fried took the stand Friday to give his version of events.

Bankman-Fried is presumably carefully coached. During breaks in testimony, his parents rushed to a small conference room with a fleet of people carrying evidence boxes, laptops, and files; they have hired Risa Heller, the well-known communications advisor who is said to have placed the “new face of Elizabeth Holmes” story with The New York Times.

Bankman-Fried showed a marked improvement from his behavior on the stand yesterday, during which he gave roaming, technical answers to questions that were not asked. Today, he was just as pleasant and seemingly accommodating, but clearer in his answers. He was especially effective when he told the story of his founding of FTX and Alameda—better than when he veered into the kind of blurred-word finance-speak he is prone to using (“market maker,” “true up,” “borrows”).