RTO or retire? Employers may be all too happy to push older workers to decide

With the pandemic mostly behind us, U.S. companies are slowly rolling out return-to-office mandates for many white-collar workers. In fact, 90% of them plan to implement such policies by the end of next year, according to an August survey from Resume Builder.

For employers, getting workers back into physical offices largely circles around productivity concerns. For workers—millions of whom have effectively proven they can do their jobs remotely and unsupervised—many don’t see the point, and may feel that they’re being asked to sacrifice time and money to commute for little to no benefit. And those sacrifices may be too much for some segments of the workforce to bear—the older portion, specifically.

As many as 25% of workers over the age of 50 say that return-to-office mandates made it more likely that they’ll retire, according to recent survey data from Carewell, a company that sells health and wellness products for at-home care. The data—generated from a survey of 523 American workers over the age of 50—also found that, on the contrary, 43% would be less likely to retire if they could work remotely.

And in a day and age in which the labor market and overall economy continue to show unexpected strength—the latest jobs report for September showed that the economy added 336,000 jobs, and the latest GDP data showed the economy growing at 4.9%—labor is a hot commodity. Though claims of a “labor shortage” have seemingly died down, workers still appear to have some negotiating power in the market, and pushing out a portion of them via return-to-office mandates could put employers at a disadvantage in the battle for talent.