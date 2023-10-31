Thank beer and YouTube for Lilium.
One evening back in 2013, Daniel Wiegand, then an aerospace engineering graduate student at the Technical University of Munich, was wandering the internet when a V-22 Osprey video caught his eye. The combat aircraft combined the vertical lift of a helicopter with the speed and range of an airplane. The eruption of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft startups had yet to happen, and Wiegand’s mind began racing.
If we could do this electrically, it would have so many benefits, he thought. He began scribbling some calculations.
Two weeks into his computational fugue, his flatmate grew worried. “‘Hey man, what are you doing?'” Wiegand remembers him saying. “‘You’re not coming out to party and just looking over these weird equations.’ I showed him what I was working on. That night we drank a lot of beer and he convinced me that I should found a company if I believed that this physically could be done.”
Math while drinking proved a fruitful combination. Wiegand applied for funding grants and corralled some engineering buddies to cofound Lilium with him in 2015. Eight years and several prototypes later, the startup is poised for manned tests of its regional eVTOL jet late next year in preparation for early 2026 deliveries. Earlier this month, it opened private sales in the U.S. market through Houston aircraft brokerage EMCJET.
“There are about three, four companies that are in the race alongside us,” says Wiegand, who serves as chief engineer for innovation and future programs. “But the designs we are pursuing are very different, [with each] targeting slightly different markets.”
While its competitors are tackling urban air-taxi markets—5- to 10-minute flights covering 10- to 20-mile rides—Lilium has chosen to focus on intercity regional flights of up to 40 minutes and 185 miles. Its reasons are two-fold: Wiegand anticipates greater business potential because flying between cities shaves more commuting time than traveling within cities. And it can help dent the regional sector’s aviation emissions, which account for 41% of air travel, according to the Regional Airline Association. (The aviation industry is aspiring to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 to keep average global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.) It will use existing helipad infrastructure and carry six passengers plus a pilot, for an initial estimated cost of about $3 per mile.