One evening back in 2013, Daniel Wiegand, then an aerospace engineering graduate student at the Technical University of Munich, was wandering the internet when a V-22 Osprey video caught his eye. The combat aircraft combined the vertical lift of a helicopter with the speed and range of an airplane. The eruption of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft startups had yet to happen, and Wiegand’s mind began racing.

If we could do this electrically, it would have so many benefits, he thought. He began scribbling some calculations.

Two weeks into his computational fugue, his flatmate grew worried. “‘Hey man, what are you doing?'” Wiegand remembers him saying. “‘You’re not coming out to party and just looking over these weird equations.’ I showed him what I was working on. That night we drank a lot of beer and he convinced me that I should found a company if I believed that this physically could be done.”