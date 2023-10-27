Streetwear for strollers? Kith x Bugaboo is this season’s hottest drop for babies

Becoming a parent can feel like a loss of identity. Your carefully curated adult life is suddenly flooded with strange brands and objects—Why is everyone obsessed with a giraffe ?—that are key to your child’s survival, lifelong happiness, and, most importantly, ability to get into a magnet school. And this sensation isn’t simply true to you or me: It even applies to Ronnie Fieg, founder of the footwear, fashion, and streetwear brand Kith, who upon learning of his family’s pregnancy, called up the stroller brand Bugaboo to collaborate.

Two years later, Kith is releasing its first two strollers in a limited-edition drop with Bugaboo. Each is a customization of an existing Bugaboo model, the lightweight foldable Butterfly (which is Bugaboo’s best-selling stroller globally) and the all-terrain Fox 5 (which is particularly beloved by the U.S. market). The strollers are available today for $650 and $1,450, respectively, meaning the capsule collection runs a few hundred dollars more than your typical Bugaboo. A $130 changing tote is also available for purchase.

[Photo: Kith x Bugaboo]

The project began with an invite from Kith, a company that’s certainly no stranger to collaborations, be it with the NFL or Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Even still, Fieg insists that Kith is particularly careful about how it delves into products for youth (and yes, Kith will sell you $100 utility pants for your newborn). “I’ve been very selective about our kids partnerships since launching the line in 2016,” writes Fieg over email. “Establishing our own design ethos and getting our product to the level it is now has been the focus.”

[Photo: Kith x Bugaboo]

Similarly, Bugaboo has teamed with what it calls “unexpected” partners in the past, like the Van Gogh Museum, but it hasn’t collaborated with another brand for the past five years. “When Ronnie approached us, it was a matter of right place, right time,” says Jeanelle Teves, Bugaboo general manager North America. Upon their first meeting, Fieg presented a clear vision of how he imagined a Kith stroller product.