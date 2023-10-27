Hiring managers could be alienating older job applicants with automated HR tools

From applicant tracking systems to AI-powered recruitment tools built for speed , automation in the hiring process is here to stay. But how and how much automation should be incorporated into the process continues to be a big topic of debate among job seekers and hiring managers.

Now an interesting new survey from the Harris Poll and the employment platform Indeed has revealed that companies may risk turning off older job candidates if they lean too heavily on robot overlords when hiring new talent.

Although the survey found that a decisive 54% of job seekers or people who recently switched jobs say they feel “valued” by some degree of hiring automation—for instance, via regular updates about the status of their application or faster responses to inquiries—favorability toward automation looked sharply different between younger and older respondents: 71% of those 18 to 35 said the use of automation made them feel more valued, but only 43% of respondents over the age of 36 agreed.

It’s hard to say how much we can read into this age disparity. The survey didn’t capture enough data to determine why older applicants may be less receptive to automation. Still, a similar variation was found when it came to automation’s impact on company perception: 55% of younger job seekers said automated hiring processes make a company appear more innovative, versus only 33% of older users.