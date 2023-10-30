LinkedIn exec reveals exactly how AI is changing hiring and recruiting

According to the site “There’s an AI for that,” there are currently over 8,800 AI tools that can perform over 2,000 tasks that are part of nearly 5,000 jobs—everything from street sweepers (who the site claims can have 90% of their tasks automated) to CEOs (who can have 91% of their tasks completed by AI).



So what is a street sweeper, CEO, or any other human with a job to do in the face of the fast-paced AI revolution? In March, I talked to Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic about what uniquely human skills can’t be replaced by machines and how we can double down on those skills. He said, “ “[Our] differentiating angle will be to develop and cultivate our emotional intelligence, our social skills, and our ability to feel what others feel and connect with them.”



Still, if such a large percentage of 5,000 jobs and counting can be automated, we’re going to have to learn how to use technology that, if it hasn’t already, will become part of all of our daily working lives. What’s more, as some jobs will eventually get eliminated altogether, many of us will have to learn new AI management roles.



On the latest episode of The New Way We Work, I asked Aneesh Raman, vice president and Head of Opportunity Project at LinkedIn, how AI is impacting job postings on the platform.

AI’s rapid growth as a job skill

He noted that the demand for AI engineers on LinkedIn has grown by over 100% in just the past three months. But, he notes that while that’s a huge increase and that AI roles are growing quickly, these kinds of AI-centric jobs still account for less than 1% of all jobs on LinkedIn.



AI skills within existing roles however are seeing a huge increase in job listings and in member’s profiles. “We’ve seen a 75% increase each month since the start of the year in members, adding terms like AI, ChatGPT, and prompt engineering to their profiles and a 65% uptick in time spent on learning courses around AI.”



But he agrees with Chamorro-Premuzic that the soft skills that can’t be replaced by AI will continue to be an important differentiator for job seekers, citing the fact that 70% of U. S. executives surveyed by LinkedIn agree that soft skills are more important than AI skills right now.

Still, Raman believes AI will “usher in a new world of work,” one that he says has the potential to be much more equitable.