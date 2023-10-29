Everything you need to know to write a cover letter that leads to an interview

We’ve all been there: You see a job description that seems perfect. You’ve got the right experience, it’s at a company you admire, and even the pay range seems decent. You should apply! But, inevitably, that means submitting a customized cover letter . Or at least revising the last one you agonized over.

Here at the Work Life section, we get how daunting it can feel to write a cover letter—even when you’re genuinely excited for the job. What do you say? Should you really write a creative hook, or is that cheesy? Can you use ChatGPT? What actually makes a letter stand out to recruiters?

Think of the letter as a chance to do one main thing, writes Marc Cenedella, founder of job search site Ladders: It connects “the positive achievements of your past and future to the present needs of future employers.”

There are also things you definitely want to avoid in a cover letter, says hiring manager Sara McCord. “First things first, I skim the document for anything that could be disqualifying,” she writes. “That includes typos, a “Dear Sir or Madam” or “To Whom It May Concern” salutation, or a vibe so nonspecific that it reeks of find-replace.”