Why does it rain every weekend in NYC? Your soggy Saturday explained

New Yorkers are currently begging the rain to go away, at least for the weekends.

That’s because October 20 marks the seventh weekend in a row that the city has been stuck under a rain cloud. And while the Weather Prediction Center is calling for some potential crisp fall sunshine on Sunday to salvage the weekend, it’s understandable if you’re still curious as to what exactly is happening to cause all this rainfall. It turns out, climate change is probably to blame. After a storm that resulted in 8 inches of rain in New York City at the end of September, New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned that this could be the “new normal” thanks to climate change. The U.S. Global Change Research Program noted in its latest National Climate Report that rainfall events have increased by 55% since the 1950s. It also predicts that the amount of rainfall in the Northeastern United States will only continue to increase over the next century.

The report explains that the uptick in heavy rainfall is in line with what’s expected from global warming due to increased evaporation rates, which lead to higher levels of water vapor in the atmosphere. This also explains why the rainfall has been happening more frequently, and in events that feel sudden and super intense. In addition to being highly inconvenient, the storms actually pose a risk to New York City’s aging infrastructure. This is because around 60% of NYC’s drains combine sewage and storm runoff. The rain has pushed sewage treatment plants to accommodate what adds up to more than double the amount that they’re equipped to handle, which means the water ends up overflowing on the streets. The city released a report in 2021 called “The New Normal,” which laid out a plan to tackle the infrastructure issues and safety measures. While it includes plans for storm sewer upgrades and further investigations into the potential impacts of ongoing climate change, many of the changes won’t come to fruition for years.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, however, seemed to find a bright spot in the storms. When asked about the rainy days on Fox 5 NY, he told the outlet that it was good for the population: On @fox5ny, Mayor Adams is asked about the long cycle of rainy weekends. He says it’s good for the population. “People stay home and….” — Elizabeth Kim (@lizkimtweets) October 20, 2023 For now, however, it might be wise to incorporate a good pair of rain boots and a sturdy umbrella into your weekend wear.