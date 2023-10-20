Embattled FaZe Clan gets bought by GameSquare after months of penny-stock territory

The all-stock deal will give FaZe investors roughly 0.14 GameSquare shares per every FaZe share, making the acquisition worth around $17 million, Bloomberg reports. As part of the deal, GameSquare’s largest investors, which include the family of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, have agreed to buy $10 million in stock in a private placement, if necessary.

Shares of FaZe Holdings went public last July after a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) at a valuation of $1 billion. The company has positioned itself as an influencer platform for the video game space, working with prominent brands such as McDonald’s and Nissan. However, it started to lose clients after accusations of sexism and homophobia shortly after its arrival on the Nasdaq.

The stock has struggled since and was trading at well below a dollar per share as early as January of this year, down from its $24.69 debut, putting the company at risk of delisting by the Nasdaq exchange. The stock is down a whopping 90% this year, closing Thursday at slightly over 18 cents per share.