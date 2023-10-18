The FDA might ban toxic chemicals in hair-straightening products. That could affect Black women most

In recent years, we’ve learned that many products we use in our daily lives—from sunscreen to baby powder to housecleaning items—contain harmful chemicals. Now, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is sounding the alarm on chemicals found in haircare products.

The FDA just proposed a ban on formaldehyde and other formaldehyde-releasing chemicals, which are used in hair-smoothing and hair-straightening products sold in the U.S. They say the chemicals have been linked to an increased risk of cancer, breathing problems, and hypersensitivity to the chemical, among other things.

This is certainly not the first time we’ve heard concerns around chemicals found in everyday hair products. The National Institutes of Health published a study last year which demonstrated that women who used products to straighten their hair had a higher risk of uterine cancer. Also, people who commonly use hair-straightening products have reported suffering from damage to the scalp fairly routinely.

Prior to 2022, there were concerns about the chemicals. A 2019 study showed a link between hair products and breast cancer, as did a study in 2017. The 2017 study also found a disparity in who is impacted the most by the harmful chemicals. Black women are far more at risk than white women, given 88% of Black women used chemical straighteners versus 5% of white women.