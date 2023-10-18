IRS Direct File free pilot will not be open to everyone: How to know if you’re eligible

Don’t look now, but the Internal Revenue Service is making strides.

On Tuesday, the IRS announced it was advancing its Direct File pilot program for the 2024 filing season, a program that was originally announced earlier this year. The Direct File tax-filing option is designed to allow taxpayers to file their returns online for free, and if successful, could become a viable alternative to tax-prep software such as TurboTax or H&R Block, which are not free services for most users.

The most recent announcement from the agency laid out some key details about the pilot program and noted that several states were planning to participate. Specifically, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, and New York will work with the IRS to integrate state taxes into the program next year, and taxpayers who live in any of the nine states that do not levy income taxes on residents can participate too.