Rite Aid stores closing: Full list of 150 pharmacy locations targeted to shutter in 15 states

The big chain pharmacy industry is going through upheaval in 2023. In September and October, both CVS and Walgreens were hit by walkouts from pharmacy staff, and on Sunday one of America’s largest pharmacy chains, Rite Aid, announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an effort to turn its finances around.

As part of the bankruptcy, Rite Aid confirmed in a press release that it would be closing “underperforming” stores, but it didn’t include information on how many nor which stores would close. Court filings, however, do list at least some of the stores it plans to close (via The Hill).

According to the court documents, Rite Aid intends to close at least 150 stores. Some of those closures cover 15 states with California, Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan, and Washington locations set to be hit the hardest. The timeline of the closures is still unclear, and the plans are subject to change, according to court documents.

As for what happens to the Rite Aid customers who rely on those locations to get their prescriptions filled, in a FAQ about its bankruptcy filing, the company said it “will make every effort to ensure they have access to health services, whether at another Rite Aid or other nearby pharmacy.”