We now spend over 4 hours a day in apps, with Threads and ChatGPT leading download growth

If you’re the average smartphone user in America, you likely spend over four hours a day in the apps on your iPhone or Android device. That’s according to the latest Market Pulse Ranking report from mobile market trends firm Data.ai.
Specifically, the report says Americans spend 4.33 hours per day in the apps on their phones as of Q3 2023.
But America isn’t even the country with the highest amount of screen time. Data.ai says that designation goes to Indonesia, which spent a staggering 6.03 hours in apps per day in the third quarter of 2023. Thailand was next highest with 5.76 average daily hours, and Argentina came in third with 5.58 average daily hours. America’s 4.33 average daily hours place the country 11th.
As for which apps are increasingly the most popular? Data.ai looked at download numbers across the Apple App Store and Google Play store to discover which apps saw the most download growth for Q3 2023 versus the earlier quarter. In America, they were:
- Threads
- ChatGPT
- Remini
- Lapse
- ReelShort
- ESPN Fantasy Sports
- ClassDojo
- Widgetable: Lock Screen Widget
- Temu
- Talkie: Soulful AI, AI Friend
Threads’s position is little surprise given that it was Meta’s most high-profile app launch in years. (Data.ai says the app reached 150 million downloads, faster than any app in history.) But if you look at the rest of the list, the trend is clear: Americans seem enamored with artificial intelligence. AI apps took up nearly a third of the list with ChatGPT, Remini, and Talkie: Soulful AI, AI Friend all making the top 10 in terms of download growth.
When looking at the apps that saw the most download growth worldwide in Q3, Threads and ChatGPT came in first and second place, respectively, and the popular shopping app Temu came in third.
You can check out Data.ai’s full Q3 2023 Market Pulse Ranking report here.