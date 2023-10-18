We now spend over 4 hours a day in apps, with Threads and ChatGPT leading download growth

If you’re the average smartphone user in America, you likely spend over four hours a day in the apps on your iPhone or Android device. That’s according to the latest Market Pulse Ranking report from mobile market trends firm Data.ai.

Specifically, the report says Americans spend 4.33 hours per day in the apps on their phones as of Q3 2023.

But America isn’t even the country with the highest amount of screen time. Data.ai says that designation goes to Indonesia, which spent a staggering 6.03 hours in apps per day in the third quarter of 2023. Thailand was next highest with 5.76 average daily hours, and Argentina came in third with 5.58 average daily hours. America’s 4.33 average daily hours place the country 11th.

As for which apps are increasingly the most popular? Data.ai looked at download numbers across the Apple App Store and Google Play store to discover which apps saw the most download growth for Q3 2023 versus the earlier quarter. In America, they were: