Europe’s Gaza misinformation crackdown could set a dangerous precedent

Misinformation has continued to spread rapidly online in the 10 days since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, with doctored images and mislabeled videos spreading false claims about everything from the nature of the attacks to the extent of U.S. aid to Israel .

“This is a huge PR fail for the Commission,” says Daphne Keller, director of the Program on Platform Regulation at Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center. “They want to evangelize the DSA as a model, and Breton is instead showing the world what looks like huge potential for abuse.”

But experts on the DSA argue that by publicly pressuring platforms to remove what it deems to be “disinformation,” the Commission risks crossing a line into the very kind of censorship that the legislation was crafted to avoid.

Almost immediately after the attack by Hamas, the European Commission responded to the surge in false information by issuing a series of stern warnings to major tech companies, including Meta , X , TikTok , and YouTube , saying their platforms are being used to disseminate “illegal content and disinformation” and urging “mitigation measures” to prevent any further harms caused by such content. The goal, according to the letters—which European Commissioner Thierry Breton posted on X—is to ensure social media companies are complying with their duties under Europe’s newly enacted Digital Services Act (DSA), a sweeping piece of legislation that imposes new content moderation obligations on social media platforms operating in the EU.

In the letters, Breton stops short of explicitly demanding that certain pieces of legal content be removed, and in a statement on X, he wrote, “The #DSA is here to protect both freedom of expression & our democracies—including in times of crisis.” And yet, experts worry about the precedent that Breton’s very public and confrontational chastisement of these platforms is likely to set. “They won’t be able to have an open and frank dialogue about what they think works and what doesn’t work and why,” says Zach Meyers, senior research fellow at The Centre for European Reform, a European think tank. “They’re going to be really nervous about the fact that certain commissioners think that they can score some political points by making it public and taking an aggressive approach.”

The DSA intentionally walks a fine line to avoid calling for the outright suppression of legal speech, a possibility member states and civil liberties advocates worried about early on. “There was a real concern from a number of countries that it would turn into a censor’s charter, and it would create a whole lot of murky, gray area where you’d have content that isn’t illegal, but it is illegal if you put it on social media,” Meyers says.

Instead, the DSA requires so-called very large online platforms with more than 45 million monthly active users to remove explicitly illegal content—like terrorist propaganda or child sexual abuse material—and also to take steps to mitigate the risks of other potentially harmful forms of speech, like disinformation, election interference, and harm to minors. But the law doesn’t explicitly outline how platforms should mitigate those risks and leaves open the possibility that mitigation will look different depending on the platform. To keep social media companies accountable, the DSA requires that they submit to a risk assessment and annual independent audits. In this way, the law focuses on whether companies have the right processes in place, not whether they take down a given piece of problematic content.