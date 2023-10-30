Scientists made the largest map ever of the brain—and it could change the way we treat diseases

The biological material that comprises our brains isn’t easily explored. Understanding that gray matter is rife with challenges that even modern science, which now provides the means to tinker with the tiniest components of our biology through gene-editing , has had some difficulty with. But a consortium of scientists has now developed the most comprehensive map to date—a brain atlas—to better understand brain cells , hoping to help fuel the next era of medicines that can treat conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and more.

The moment is historic, according to experts. The high-definition look this new brain atlas provides into the singular cells comprising our brains is the kind of scientific foundation researchers have been trying to pave for more than a decade, a weapon that can now be honed in the war against neuropsychiatric disorders that regularly rank among humanity’s top killers in an ever-aging population prone to such maladies. Alzheimer’s was the sixth leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020, and 14 million elderly Americans alone are projected to have the disease by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). That figure doesn’t even take into account dozens of other neurological conditions and their effects on the quality of life.

“It’s not going to solve all diseases tomorrow. It is a big advance for the field, and something which I think, pretty quickly, will make us wonder how we ever did research without this kind of resource,” says Ed Lein, an affiliate neurology professor at the University of Washington, senior investigator at the Allen Institute for Brain Science, and key member of the scientific army that assembled 21 separate studies providing this unprecedented view into the foundations of our minds.

The 21 separate academic documents in this stage of the cell mapping campaign, funded in part through Obama-era programs such as the BRAIN Initiative, are, what Lein himself calls, a rough draft of sorts. It’s far more difficult to do brain research than it is for other organ types because of the vulnerability and complexity of the human brain.