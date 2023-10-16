Is college only less important to white men? Here’s what Gen Z thinks

With inflation at an all-time high, every generation is being forced to tighten its purse strings. While that’s true for Gen Z, who say they’re cooking at home rather than going out to eat, shopping less, and sticking to grocery essentials, according to a new Bank of America survey, they still largely feel that college is essential.
Over a third (36%) of Gen Zers rank “furthering their education” as one of their top priorities, even more than getting a new job and advancing their career (31%) and increasing their salary (31%).
Gen Z women—more than men—see college as an absolute asset. Female members of Gen Z (87%) are more likely than male members (80%) to view a college education as “very” or “fairly important,” according to a new Gallup and Walton Family Foundation-State of American Youth Survey.
Perhaps that’s because women have less financial confidence than men and hope to close the gap by continuing to pursue higher education broadly. The Bank of America survey revealed that while Gen Z women feel equally capable of managing their day-to-day finances, preparing for the future is where the stats veer away from one another. Women feel less equipped than men to handle their finances independently (56% versus 63%) and less prepared to save for retirement (40% versus 51%).
Still, women are enrolled in college at higher rates than men, and complete college more often, according to recent Pew Research Center survey. People of color also view college as a high priority. Black (87%) and Hispanic (85%) Gen Z members, who are still underrepresented on college campuses, are more likely than white Gen Z members (81%) to say a college education is important.
In recent years, some have begun to view higher education as less important. Fewer jobs require college degrees. And a 2019 poll showed a major drop (70% down to 51% over six years) in how many Americans believed a college education was important.
While views on higher education are constantly shifting, it seems like the groups who still earn less—women and people of color—continue to value college. So maybe, unless you’re a white man—who may have an easier time scoring a killer interview, landing a high-paying job, or otherwise landing on his feet—diplomas aren’t just a piece of paper. They’re a way forward.
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.