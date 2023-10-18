Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Millions of people tune into Riot Games’ annual Esports tournament, but the design of its real life competition is key to its success.

How the League of Legends World Championship became esports’ biggest spectacle

[Photo: Marv Watson/Riot Games]

BY Sam Lubell

Quick: What’s the fastest growing sport in the world? Basketball? Nope. Soccer? Nah. Pickleball? Not even that. It’s esports. That’s right, according to data specialist Statista, an estimated 270 million viewers watched competitive gamers battle it out last year, and that number is expected to jump to 323 million by 2025. Esports competitions are a $3 billion industry (not to mention the larger $287 billion field of gaming in general) that’s expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.31 percent.

There are myriad competitive gaming leagues, often revolving around well-known names like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and World of Warcraft. Some players earn hundreds of thousands of dollars on tour, and just like traditional sports, there’s free agency, player trades, and big sponsorships.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sam Lubell is Editor at Large for Metropolis and frequently writes about design, urban spaces, and architecture. More

Explore Topics