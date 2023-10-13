How old-fashioned hacking may have taken Clorox off store shelves for months

There’s a reason you’ve maybe been struggling to find Clorox products on store shelves: For the past two months, the consumer products giant has been struggling with a large-scale bleach breach .

On August 14, Clorox—which makes not only its namesake bleach, but also a wide range of products, including Glad trash bags and Burt’s Bees skin products—announced in a regulatory filing that it discovered “unauthorized activity” in its computer systems. More than a month later, on September 18, the company filed another disclosure indicating that the attack took many of its automated systems offline—including those by which large retailers order products. When big box retailers like Walmart and Target order their products, Clorox has had to process those orders manually, leading to a slowdown of operations and fewer products making it to store shelves.

Last month, Clorox said it believed the attack was finally “contained” but expected there to be a “material” impact to its quarterly financial results. In preliminary results released on October 4, Clorox said, due to the attack, its sales fell 21%-26% during the fiscal quarter. Beyond the revenue hit, there’s been a new cost—actually responding to the hack. Last week, the company said it’s already spent $25 million securing its systems after they were breached.

In turn, Clorox stock has plummeted 25%—from $160 per share to $120—since the company first announced the breach in August.