Hustle culture is coming for the consultant class

Raad Mobrem found a mentor the old-fashioned way: A chance encounter with Kinko’s founder Paul Orfalea on the street led to a conversation about entrepreneurship and, ultimately, a long-lasting relationship that extended through Mobrem’s founding the inventory-management app, Lettuce, and eventually selling it to the financial software giant Intuit for $30 million. “We went and sat down and in, like, 15 to 30 minutes, I learned more about entrepreneurship than I had ever learned before,” Mobrem says.

But what if you’re not so lucky? With Mobrem’s latest company, Intro, he’s taking serendipity out of the equation when it comes to getting business advice from a proven success. Intro turns mentorship into a marketplace, letting users book time for video calls with a well-known businessperson for a fee. Fox example, options include $750 for a 15-minute session with Zillow cofounder Spencer Rascoff; $300 for 15 minutes with Hillary Super, former CEO of Anthropologie; and $500 to spend a little time with Joshua Viner, cofounder and former CEO of the dog-walking app, Wag. Viner surely has learned some lessons from his journey of the past several years with “the platform for busy pet parents”—what with the company’s $300 million fundraising from SoftBank before a series of misfires led the investor to pull out at a loss and then going public last year via a SPAC (which you can guess how that went).

What once might have seemed like “Cameo for business” has been gathering currency among a cohort of successful founders whose digital celebrity has led them to being inundated with requests for advice via social-media direct messages. Now, when an upstart messages a would-be mentor or expert on LinkedIn or Instagram, they may well receive an auto-reply suggesting they book some time via Intro.

Perhaps it’s quaint to suggest that successful people devote whatever time they can to help others coming up after them. In fact, that’s more or less what I’m told when I ask whether there is something off-putting about their selling their time this way to those who clearly crave help.