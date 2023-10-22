Hustle culture is coming for the consultant class

Raad Mobrem found a mentor the old-fashioned way: A chance encounter with Kinko’s founder Paul Orfalea on the street led to a conversation about entrepreneurship and, ultimately, a long-lasting relationship that extended through Mobrem’s founding the inventory-management app, Lettuce, and eventually selling it to the financial software giant Intuit for $30 million. “We went and sat down and in, like, 15 to 30 minutes, I learned more about entrepreneurship than I had ever learned before,” Mobrem says.
But what if you’re not so lucky? With Mobrem’s latest company, Intro, he’s taking serendipity out of the equation when it comes to getting business advice from a proven success. Intro turns mentorship into a marketplace, letting users book time for video calls with a well-known businessperson for a fee. Fox example, options include $750 for a 15-minute session with Zillow cofounder Spencer Rascoff; $300 for 15 minutes with Hillary Super, former CEO of Anthropologie; and $500 to spend a little time with Joshua Viner, cofounder and former CEO of the dog-walking app, Wag. Viner surely has learned some lessons from his journey of the past several years with “the platform for busy pet parents”—what with the company’s $300 million fundraising from SoftBank before a series of misfires led the investor to pull out at a loss and then going public last year via a SPAC (which you can guess how that went).
What once might have seemed like “Cameo for business” has been gathering currency among a cohort of successful founders whose digital celebrity has led them to being inundated with requests for advice via social-media direct messages. Now, when an upstart messages a would-be mentor or expert on LinkedIn or Instagram, they may well receive an auto-reply suggesting they book some time via Intro.
Perhaps it’s quaint to suggest that successful people devote whatever time they can to help others coming up after them. In fact, that’s more or less what I’m told when I ask whether there is something off-putting about their selling their time this way to those who clearly crave help.
Alex Lieberman, who cofounded media company Morning Brew and currently serves as its executive chairman, says that Intro helps him figure out who is serious about asking for help. “When people reach out to me on LinkedIn or Twitter and I respond to them and ask a follow-up question, not many get back to me. That means they didn’t actually care that much,” he says. “When someone is willing to spend money or have skin in the game to have a conversation . . . it’s just a function for showing they actually care.” That, and also that they have $400 to spend on a 15-minute session with him, or $2,100 for a monthly package that includes unlimited chat and a 90-minute video call.
While one hopes that these calls, however brief, are valuable to those paying to have them, they are undeniably remunerative for those selling their time. For example, when Nikita Bier, who started and sold two social apps to Facebook and then Discord for reportedly $100 million and a sum in the low eight figures, respectively, publicly shared his Intro dashboard last summer, it revealed he’d made $122,300 for 95 bookings.
Not everyone is quite so bold. Reddit cofounder and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian, an investor in Intro and the rare internet-business celebrity who understands optics, charges $776 per session (his venture firm is named 776)—but he donates the money to his charitable foundation.