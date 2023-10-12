Why can’t we stop watching cooking reels on Instagram and TikTok?

It’s officially cozy season in Baltimore. Each night, while my son is pumping his 9-year-old brain full of loud videos of YouTube bros and my teen is busy responding to thousands of notifications on her phone—I’m on my phone watching recipe reel, after recipe reel, after recipe reel. After all, what else do I have to do in the evenings when it’s below 60 degrees?

I scroll through soups with ingredients I’ve never heard of. Instant Pot meals with pantry staples. Air fryer ideas for my newly purchased air fryer. Frozen chocolate-banana snacks (my current go-to mid-morning need). In fact, it doesn’t matter what the recipe artists are making—I’m probably watching. And who am I kidding—this has absolutely nothing to do with cozy season. I have been watching recipes on Instagram for months (because I’m a millennial), and sometimes TikTok (because I’m not a regular mom . . . I’m a cool mom).

Recipe reel-watching might be a massive time-suck. In fact, it definitely is—and my watch-to-cook ratio is heavily weighted in the watching department. But what I’ve started to notice is that you can only absorb so much content before it starts to seep into your real life—and unlike so much of today’s doomscrolling, it might be for the better.

For one, it can be practical. I watch food influencers like Kalena in The Kitchen make 20-minute meals with ingredients from Trader Joe’s. My favorite recipes are the ones that look delicious and are veggie-heavy and healthy—and when they look really good, I share them so I don’t lose them. (My Insta chat with my daughter is almost entirely made up of recipe reels I can refer back to when I have to start thinking about dinner.)