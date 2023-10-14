A better way to buy a home

Recently, a young woman asked me how she could afford to purchase a home in the current housing market. (For added stress, she was looking for a house in the Washington, D.C., area). Though she had a high-paying job and money saved for a down payment, she couldn’t make the math work. She worried that the opportunity to build equity was slipping her by.

If you’re also feeling overwhelmed by the current housing market, here’s an alternate way of looking at the path to home ownership.

Let Go of Rent vs. Buy

We have a tendency to regard renting as somehow immature or irresponsible, because buying can help build wealth—but that is either-or thinking. There is no pitting renting versus buying to determine which is the best option. The only question is what makes sense for your situation.

In certain corners of online financial media, you will see the phrase “Renting is just throwing money away!” bandied about as if it were the Truth. According to the armchair pundits, renting is building equity for the landlord, leaving the renter with absolutely nothing to show for their money.