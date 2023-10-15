Why did the metaverse die? Because Silicon Valley doesn’t understand the concept of fun

In order to illustrate just how dead the metaverse is, I could resort to citing the single-digit user numbers in Decentraland, or the abrupt, mass pivot of venture funding away from the whole idea, or the fact that the majority of people have no idea what Facebook Horizons even is. Instead, I’ll convey it this way: The manic hype surrounding the metaverse is so sufficiently gone that if this story were to run in the next print issue of Fast Company, the metaverse would not only no longer be simply deceased; it would be decayed, worm riddled, gross to even think about.

But its failure is more than the fin de siècle of one of the most rapid and spectacular hype eras in modern business history. It reflects something deeper about Silicon Valley: its inability to understand fun, and how to meaningfully waste time. On paper, Silicon Valley and gaming would seem to make the perfect match. Games are code. They run on specialized hardware. But that’s pretty much where things end. The broad ecosystem that comprises Silicon Valley—its venture funds orbiting around Sand Hill Road, its founders both current and aspirant, its exited unicorns, and its CEO luminaries—is not one of gamers. It’s a nation of productivity hackers and neo-Fordist optimizers who try to read 12 books at once and wear the same thing every day as part of a lifestyle of optimization. As Zuckerberg said, describing his own daily practice of sartorial monotony, “I’m not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life.” Consequently, Silicon Valley has bestowed upon us a seemingly limitless supply of SaaS productivity apps; it’s impossible to conjure an instance when the spirit of childhood play was stoked by anything backed by Andreesseen Horowitz. Just consider that Silicon Valley never made inroads into the skateboarding market, yet it decided that subscription toilet paper counted as tech. Sure, it has successfully launched mobile game companies like Zynga and Candy Crush-maker King, but the games these startups have produced follow the same shallow, Skinner Box slot-machine mechanics as any other addictive app, depending on the maladapted players for the majority of their revenue.

What Silicon Valley has never been able to crack is creating compelling games on the order of Elden Ring, Baldur’s Gate, or Pikmin, games so beloved that their own fans will take out ads in Times Square to promote them. Without this familiarity with play and fun, Silicon Valley’s effort to assemble what was supposed to be the largest game ever created was doomed to collapse. Instead, as one writer said about Decentraland: “It is . . . empty, boring, and not very different from just another quickly made online game a teenager would toss away.” The problems begin with the way Silicon Valley looks at the value of time. This is something I explored as part of the research project I run, called Components. In mid-2022, I analyzed seven years of Product Hunt, the popular clearinghouse for new tech products that has been described as “a must-read website in the VC world,” and a site that investors have come to use “as a sourcing mechanism.” On the site, “makers” create products (usually apps), while “hunters” find products they like and promote them to users, and users upvote them. In looking at more than 75,000 products on the site from the beginning of 2014 to the end of 2021—encompassing the startup world’s most recent heyday—I discovered three things that, together, help explain the divide between the ecosystems of gamers (players, studios, and developers) and that of traditional VC-backed tech.

