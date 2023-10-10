In the transition from desktop software to cloud-based apps, Deta founder and CEO Mustafa Abdelhai believes that something went wrong.

While web apps such as Google Docs, Trello, and Miro let you manage documents and notes from anywhere, they don’t always play nicely together. Moving data between them can be a hassle, and it’s hard to view everything in one place. Your digital life can feel messy as a result.

With a new service called Space OS, Berlin-based Deta is taking a wildly different approach, with a new suite of web apps designed to work together, all on a unified desktop that you can access through any web browser. Abdelhai says the idea is to offer something like a cloud-based personal computer, but what it really feels like is an alternate reality for web apps. Deta has just raised $3.6 million in a pre-seed round led by Crane Venture Partners to build out its platform.

“We’re creating a unified platform where apps really work well together, and the user has control,” Abdelhai says.