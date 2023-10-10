Fast company logo
Space OS gives you a cloud-based desktop with its own unique suite of apps.

BY Jared Newman

In the transition from desktop software to cloud-based apps, Deta founder and CEO Mustafa Abdelhai believes that something went wrong.

While web apps such as Google Docs, Trello, and Miro let you manage documents and notes from anywhere, they don’t always play nicely together. Moving data between them can be a hassle, and it’s hard to view everything in one place. Your digital life can feel messy as a result.

With a new service called Space OS, Berlin-based Deta is taking a wildly different approach, with a new suite of web apps designed to work together, all on a unified desktop that you can access through any web browser. Abdelhai says the idea is to offer something like a cloud-based personal computer, but what it really feels like is an alternate reality for web apps. Deta has just raised $3.6 million in a pre-seed round led by Crane Venture Partners to build out its platform.

“We’re creating a unified platform where apps really work well together, and the user has control,” Abdelhai says.

A virtual desktop with unusual apps

Space OS has its roots in an earlier service called Deta Cloud, which launched in 2020 as a way for developers to quickly build and deploy apps. It became popular as a free hosting source for side projects, with more than 67,000 developers signing up to build apps on top of it.

Deta is now using those apps as the basis for Space OS. After signing up for an account, you can browse for apps in Deta’s Discovery store and install them into your personal space. You can then them run them individually as if they were freestanding web apps, and can even install multiple instances of the same app.

“We kind of see ourselves as following the legacy of personal computing in a way,” Abdelhai says.

