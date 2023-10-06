70 million units of sour candy sold at Walmart and Amazon recalled before Halloween over choking fears

Just weeks before Halloween, 70 million units of a sour candy are being recalled. The candy, called “Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy,” was sold at Walmart and other retailers across the country and also on Amazon and at other online outlets. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s happened? Candy Dynamics Inc. is recalling 70 million units of its Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy. The candy comes in a plastic bottle with a roller ball at the top with a sour liquid candy. The roller ball may become detached and present a choking hazard to those consuming the sweet. Has anyone been hurt? At this time, no injuries have been reported, but Candy Dynamics has received two reports of the roller ball becoming detached from the plastic bottle. What candy is included in the recall? There are five varieties of the candy included in the recall:

the 2 oz. Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy ( Blue Razz & Strawberry )

) the 2 oz., 2 pack Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy ( Blue Razz & Strawberry )

) the 3 oz. Mega Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy ( Blue Razz & Strawberry )

) the 2 oz. Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy ( Black Cherry & Sour Apple )

) the 2 oz. Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry). Images of the candy and the affected products’ UPC codes can be found on the U.S. Consumer and Product Safety Commission recall notice here. Where were the products sold? The recalled products were sold at stores nationwide, including Walmart and Five Below. They were also sold online on Amazon, CandyDynamics.com, and other online retailers. How long were the recalled products on sale? Quite a while. They were on sale from June 2015 through July 2023. Each candy cost between $2 and $4.

What do I do if my child has the candy? Take it away from them immediately. You can then contact Candy Dynamics for a full refund, provided the candy is not empty. Candy Dynamics will provide free shipping for the product to be returned. Are other Candy Dynamics products affected by the recall? Not as of the time of this writing. On its recall page, Candy Dynamics says “Only the above referenced items are affected. All other Candy Dynamics’ products continue to be available for sale. This includes our other Slime Licker branded items, none of which have a rolling mechanism.” How do I contact Candy Dynamics with questions or refund issued? The company can be contacted at 1-877-546-0483 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday. You can also view the company’s recall FAQ here.