Tracee Ellis Ross’s Pattern Beauty proves the power of a great product

Tracee Ellis Ross wants you to love your hair. That’s why, in 2019, the actor-and-producer-turned-entrepreneur founded Pattern Beauty, a Black-owned, Black-centered haircare brand for people with textured, curly hair. Back then, the company started with four people, seven products, and one retail partner. Today, it counts 30 employees, more than 50 products (including a blow-dryer designed specifically for textured hair), and 10 retail partners. But the journey has been long and winding.

At the Fast Company Innovation Festival this September, Ross talked about how the brand has evolved over the past decade, and her own personal hurdles as a Black woman trying to fit into beauty standards that didn’t reflect her own. “I spent a lot of years understanding my hair, learning to love my hair,” she said during her conversation with Kc Ifeanyi, Fast Company’s executive director of editorial programming.

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]

The idea for Pattern Beauty materialized while Ross was in the middle of shooting the American sitcom Girlfriends, where she played the lead role. She remembered talking to a hair stylist who told her about the sheer number of people who come into the store asking for hair just like Ross’s. And when the stylist told Ross that he recommends wigs to his customers, she balked and told him, “Wait, that’s not true; you just need good products.”

That was in the early 2000s. Then Girlfriends ended, and Ross wrote her first haircare brand pitch, which eventually evolved into what she called “the hair bible.” “I knew that I wanted a glossary of terms because the way people were communicating about haircare in this area that I wanted to service were using language that felt antiquated, that felt problematic, that felt demeaning,” she said. “I was fine-tuning my language and coming up with the vision for the brand.”