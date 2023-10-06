A NY startup aims to build hundreds of chip factories with prefab parts and AI

To meet the world’s growing hunger for chips, a startup wants to upend the costly semiconductor fabrication plant with a nimbler, cheaper idea, one they believe can faster spread the manufacturing of the chips inside nearly everything we use: an AI-enabled chip factory that can be assembled and expanded modularly with prefab pieces, like high-tech Lego bricks.”

“We’re democratizing the ownership of semiconductor fabs,” says Matthew Putman, referring to chip fabrication plants. Putman is the founder and CEO of Nanotronics, a New York City-based industrial AI company that deploys advanced optical solutions for detecting defects in manufacturing procedures. Its new system, called Cubefabs, combines its modular inspection tools and other equipment with AI, allowing the proposed chip factories to monitor themselves and adapt accordingly—part of what Putman calls an “autonomous factory.” The bulk of the facility can be preassembled, flat-packed and put in shipping containers so that the facilities can be built “in 80% of the world,” says Putman. Eventually, the company envisions hundreds of the flower-shaped fabs around the world, starting with a prototype in New York or Kuwait that it hopes to start building by the end of the year.

“This has been a dream of mine since day one,” says Putman, who has a PhD in applied math and physics and began working in tech at the age of 8, for his parents’ manufacturing company. His father, John, “put the first personal computers on the factory floors back in 1982,” he says. It would take four more decades, and the confluence of the right technologies and geopolitical stakes, for something like Cubefabs to make sense. “It could only happen now,” Putman adds. The world’s chip dependence has never been in sharper relief, with a spike in fab construction in the U.S. alone to the tune of hundreds of billions—a boost from the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 and similar incentives around the globe, not to mention the growing geopolitical anxieties over the most advanced chips. (New chip restrictions on China by the Biden administration have raised the temperature of a global chip war, frustrating, among others, American chip makers.) Despite a recent deceleration in semiconductor demand, the global hunger for chips is expected to double in size by 2030. Meanwhile, the costs of fabricating them are skyrocketing. Moore’s law says that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles every two years; Rock’s law says that the cost of a chip fabrication plant doubles every four. By leveraging Nanotronics’ expertise in materials and automation—and prefab construction—and by standardizing and shrinking the factory, Putman sees a way to upend the prevailing paradigm, which preaches a single one-big-size-fits-all quest for economies-of-scale. “If you could build a lot of small factories quickly, and in a lot of places, you can achieve scale much quicker,” he says.

