Back in 2003, sitting in his University of Maryland dorm room, Anthony Casalena began building the web-hosting platform that would become Squarespace.

Soon, Squarespace was advertising as a place to build websites, host photo albums, and publish blogs—all with no coding required. As the web has evolved from a network of deskbound PCs to today’s world of smartphones and tablets, Squarespace has also shifted, focusing for a time on creators hosting portfolios, and now on small businesses in need of an e-commerce solution.

“What we’ve really done is grown from that DIY blogging tool two decades ago to, really, a set of tools and brands that help entrepreneurs,” says Casalena, who still serves as the company’s CEO.

To that end, Squarespace is launching an integrated Squarespace Payments platform that will let its business users collect money for goods and services directly, without having to integrate an external payment processor. Squarespace is also rolling out new features that will allow users to send invoices to customers. It’s also improving support for tracking leads and existing business through an updated customer-relationship management platform. The features were announced today at Squarespace’s annual Refresh event.