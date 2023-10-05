FTX insiders testify about misused funds and that $35 million penthouse

“Billion, with a ‘b.’” That was how much of an advantage Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, had on the exchange FTX, though the two were supposed to operate independently, testified Gary Wang, the cofounder of FTX and Alameda Research, on Thursday.

FTX was supposed to be an exchange that gave all customers, including Alameda, equal privileges; an investor in FTX testified earlier in the day Thursday that Bankman-Fried had assured him that Alameda didn’t have any special access to FTX.

However, Wang testified, Alameda—which Bankman-Fried owned 90% of—had huge advantages on FTX. It could “withdraw unlimited amounts of money” on FTX, he said. It had a line of credit “essentially without limits.” While other large investors had lines of credits in the single- to double-digit millions, Alameda’s was $65 billion. (“Billion, with a ‘b,’” Wang clarified.) It could trade faster than other customers, giving it an advantage in a market where fractions of seconds matter. And FTX customer deposits, which customers thought were held at FTX, were instead routed to an Alameda bank account.

It could also withdraw funds even if its account balance became negative; as Wang explained it, a regular customer with $10 on the exchange could only withdraw $10, but if Alameda had $10 on the exchange, it could withdraw $1,000, for instance. But it went into the negative a whole lot further than that. How much, prosecutor Nicolas Roos asked, did Alameda withdraw into the negative?