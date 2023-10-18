The world has a concrete problem. These quirky alternatives want to be a solution

The concrete industry is having a bit of a reckoning. As the world’s most ubiquitous construction material, concrete contributes about 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions. About 30 billion tons of concrete are produced every year, which is three times more than it was 40 years ago.

This has fueled a slew of innovations as researchers and companies strive to produce lower-carbon alternatives. Some are looking to the past: the deep tech startup Dmat, for example, makes self-healing concrete inspired by Ancient Romans. Others are looking to the future: a team of researchers at Northwestern are developing “Martian concrete” that doesn’t require water and is more than twice as strong.

[Animation: FC]

Over the past few decades, researchers have also experimented with volcanic ash, carbon black, rice husk ash, algae, and even human hair. These experiments often make the headlines (including our own), but according to Christopher Cheeseman, a professor of materials resources engineering at Imperial College London, few are bound to have the kind of global impact we need to curb concrete’s carbon footprint. “You can take coffee grinds and put them into concrete, and maybe you can make something locally that is quite clever, but it’s going to have zero impact globally,” he says.

[Photo: Jung Getty/Getty Images]

Mixing shredded diapers in concrete provides an intriguing opportunity to help divert diapers from landfill. And ground coffee could replace a portion of the sand that is used to make concrete, therefore reducing the impact of sand mining, which can damage river and coastal ecosystems. But for Cheeseman, there just aren’t enough of these ingredients on the planet to make a big difference. Instead, he says, researchers should focus on materials that are available all around the world, like limestone, clay, demolition waste, and silicate minerals that make up about 90 percent of Earth’s crust.