Cognitive scientists may have discovered a link between ‘Game of Thrones’ and the loneliness epidemic

According to new research, the lonelier people are, the more connected they may feel to fictional characters. That much is true, at least, when it comes to lonely Game of Thrones fans.

Researchers conducted a study by scanning the brains of participants who had all taken a test that measured how lonely they were or were not. The participants also identified as fans of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. During their brain scans, they were instructed to think about the show’s characters and then about their real-life friends.

It was found that the lonelier participants were, the more similar the results of their scans were for both portions of the study. “There were clear boundaries between where real and fictional characters were represented in the brains of the least lonely participant in our study,” Dylan Wagner, associate professor of psychology at Ohio State University and a coauthor of the study, said in a statement. “But the boundaries between real and some fictional people were nearly nonexistent for the loneliest participant.”

The authors concluded that the scans showed that lonely people may think similarly about fictional characters as they do about their friends. That was not found to be true in participants who were not lonely.