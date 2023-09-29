Blue Apron sold to Marc Lore startup Wonder Group; stock price soars

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings skyrocketed in premarket trading on Friday after the meal-kit company announced it has entered into a merger deal with Wonder Group , a privately held startup founded by former Walmart executive and Jet.com cofounder Marc Lore.

The deal means that Blue Apron stockholders will get $13 per share in cash, an increase of 137% over the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

Wonder’s acquisition of the once high-flying pioneer in the meal-kit delivery space is expected to “create a leading platform for mealtime, enhancing mealtime with choice, flexibility and convenience through two exceptional brands,” Blue Apron said on Friday.

The merger agreement has been approved by the company’s board and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approval.