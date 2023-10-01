Mina Hsiang helped save Healthcare.gov a decade ago. Today she’s rewriting the government tech playbook

In October 2013, Mina Hsiang, then an analytics executive for a healthcare startup, arrived in Washington, D.C., for an unusually high-stakes assignment. President Barack Obama’s signature initiative, Healthcare.gov, had imploded spectacularly upon its launch, preventing tens of millions of people from signing up for newly required health plans. Its continued technical outage had put the entire Affordable Care Act—not to mention Obama’s political legacy—in jeopardy. And it was up to Hsiang and a scrappy “surge team” of private sector experts to save it.

Healthcare.gov, the team quickly found, had been built disjointedly, thanks to calcified bureaucratic processes that gave government’s tech contractors little incentive to work together. It took the team about two months to undo the mess—and their work changed Washington’s IT playbook forever. In the aftermath, the surge team formalized into a new division within the executive office: Called the the United States Digital Service, this offshoot is responsible for revamping the government’s tech operations and preventing another Healthcare.gov-style flop from ever happening again. In 2021 Hsiang was named the USDS’s third administrator—just as Biden’s American Rescue Plan funneled $200 million in new funding to the agency, nearly tripling its size. Now, at the ten-year anniversary of the Healthcare.gov’s debacle, the agency chief speaks to Fast Company about how its lessons still inform the government’s tech strategy—and why tech workers are needed in Washington more than ever. The interview has been edited for length and clarity. FC: Let’s go back a decade. You were doing analytics for a private healthcare company. How did you get pulled into the effort to save Healthcare.gov?

MH: I got a call and was brought in initially to lead a whole bunch of product management work, which started with, like, “Oh, can you just distill down what key metrics we need to be monitoring?” But that quickly led upstream to a role figuring out, what did the actual application actually do? How are we prioritizing work? How do the different contractors work together? It was a really intense time, working 14-hour days, seven days a week. It’s actually around the time I met my husband, and it was a good indication that he was okay with a sort of very aggressive work lifestyle. One of the first things that we did was implement monitoring. There wasn’t a way to look at how users were in the funnel and what their behavior looked like. So we printed out every screen of what the user sees, to articulate where monitoring should go. My desk was a folding table in the hallway, and we hung out the entire user flow on the wall. Immediately, people from every team started coming by and being like, “where did you get that? That’s really helpful.” And we were like, “we went on the website and we printed it.” FC: Can you sum up in a sentence why Healthcare.gov failed at launch?

