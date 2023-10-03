A cleaned-up SBF faces potential jurors

The cofounder and former CEO of FTX attended jury selection with his trademark curly hair cut in a close-cropped style. He also wore a dark suit, white shirt, and tie. After his bail was revoked this summer Bankman-Fried is being jailed in Brooklyn. He arrived at the courthouse late—“I’m told we can thank the delay to what’s happening in the other courtroom nearby,” Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said in court, evidently referring to Donald Trump’s civil trial being held a block away.

Almost immediately upon entering the courtroom and taking a seat between his two lead lawyers, Bankman-Fried began typing and scrolling on an internet-disabled laptop, occasionally speaking with his lawyers or scratching his head, but mostly focusing on the computer. His screen wasn’t visible from where I was seated, but he appeared to be taking notes.

He stood, as is customary, when the first group of potential jurors entered the room, and began to sit before he seemed to realize everyone else was still standing and corrected himself.