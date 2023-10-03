Resy is no longer just a reservation platform—it’s helping diners find their new favorite restaurant

During Resy’s nine years in business—and particularly since American Express acquired it in 2019—the reservation tool for restaurants and diners has become a critical part of the restaurant ecosystem.
Resy played a crucial role in helping customers and owners revive restaurants post-pandemic. Then it turned its attention to creating one-of-a-kind dining experiences and building an editorial content platform to help diners discover new restaurants and make users feel like insiders.
Resy’s exclusive events for Amex cardholders—which have taken place around the world in some of the 30 countries where the platform operates—have included a weeklong, multi-chef pop-up at Miami’s Art Basel and a five-night New York City dinner series by Noma, Copenhagen’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant.
Similarly, Resy has made an effort to highlight restaurant openings and diverse chefs. With online stories accompanied by original photography and promotions on Resy’s monthly Hit Lists that showcase new spots, Resy’s chief marketing officer, Hannah Kelly, says the company is “driving a deeper relationship with guests.”
Working to deepen that relationship means emphasizing diversity, and Resy has been able to direct patrons to try new restaurants from Black- and Asian-owned restaurateurs, and it has participated in educational campaigns on such topics as the evolution of U.S. Chinatowns. “The goal with this is to celebrate and prop up local neighborhood restaurants that don’t always get the same love and accolades as a lot of big new openings,” Kelly says.
