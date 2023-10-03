It’s not uncommon for IVF to be ‘the worst experience.’ Gaia Fertility wants to change that

When Nader AlSalim and his wife were going through IVF treatments, there was no blueprint and few answers to the myriad questions that arose throughout the opaque process.

“If you had [tried] to design the worst experience in the world,” he says, “you’d end up with this.” After five rounds of IVF, AlSalim and his wife welcomed a son. But the physical, emotional, and financial pain (a single round of IVF treatment typically costs more than $15,000) was considerable, which AlSalim realized was commonplace with IVF.

So the former Goldman Sachs executive director took his frustration with the process and founded IVF-focused insurance company Gaia, whose personalized treatment plans are meant to make the fertility journey more transparent.

Members pay a premium before starting IVF, then Gaia partners with their clinic to handle invoices, provide counseling, and pay for upfront costs. Gaia covers up to six rounds of IVF. If a member has a child as a result, they begin paying back the cost of their treatment in installments over up to eight years. Members who don’t conceive are not expected to pay.