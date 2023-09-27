The dawn of self-aware software

BY Harry McCracken4 minute read

Last week, when I was visiting New York City to help host Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, I played hooky on Thursday morning to attend a media event that Microsoft happened to be holding in town. It was packed with news—everything from details on when new AI-infused versions of apps such as Word and Excel will be available (November 1, at least if you’re an enterprise customer willing to pay extra) to the unveiling of two new Surface laptops. But among all the elements that CEO Satya Nadella and others covered onstage, one captured my imagination. It was Windows 11’s new Copilot, which is currently rolling out, and the way it can respond to typed commands such as “turn on dark mode” and “play something to help me focus.” It’s not that Microsoft’s examples were that huge a whoop in themselves. When I gushed a little about the Copilot on Leo Laporte’s This Week in Tech podcast, Laporte was unimpressed. Being able to use a chatbot to turn on dark mode, he said, is not exactly an epoch-shifting moment in tech history. He has a point—though I must confess that I wasn’t sure how to do it on my own, perhaps because the option is buried several layers deep in the settings app.

Even then, it’s less the specifics of what Microsoft showed than what it could portend that got me thinking. The fact that Windows 11 even grasps it has a dark mode and can switch it on is tantalizing. What if all the operating systems and apps in our lives had a sense of their full capabilities? What if using them was less about mastering all of those features on our own, and more about telling the OSes and apps what to do? In other words, what if software were self-aware? Talking about self-aware software might bring to mind visions of 2001: A Space Odyssey’s HAL or Her’s Samantha—the sort of stuff that would have felt like fantasy until recently. But I’m not thinking of automatons that border on sentience or even a halfway convincing simulation of it. I just want software to understand its own features so I can spend less time thinking about what’s located where and how to get to it. Nobody even has to stick a talking paper clip on the screen as an avatar of such assistance.

Using AI in this way would address the software industry’s long-standing failure to adequately explain how to use its own products. Built-in help systems are shallow resources at best, and meaty printed manuals are a thing of the distant past. True, there’s valuable information out there in support forums and other web destinations—but when I use Google to hunt for it, I find that the results are increasingly dominated by links to companies trying to sell me products. Even if figuring out how to turn on Windows 11 dark mode by myself isn’t exactly an impossible dream, there are plenty of features in all the software I use that straddle the line between being a tad intimidating and completely impenetrable. For example, now that I own an iPhone 15 Pro with an action button, I’m excited about customizing it using iOS’s shortcuts feature—but I’ve never gotten around to mastering the intricacies of building a sophisticated shortcut from scratch. An iOS upgrade that crafted shortcuts based on my instructions would feel pretty magical. And have I mentioned that my new HP OfficeJet printer, which I complained about in last week’s newsletter, isn’t even visible on my network at the moment? Rather than me having to block off time to troubleshoot it, I’d much rather it solved its own problems.