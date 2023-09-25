Halle Berry’s number one tip for going number two

BY Grace Snelling3 minute read

An interview last week with actor, producer, and director Halle Berry took a turn into unexpected territory: literal shit talk.

The discussion began at a panel for the Fast Company Innovation Festival exploring Berry’s partnership with gut microbiome startup Pendulum Therapeutics. Joined by Cofounder and CEO Colleen Cutcliffe, Berry explained her passion for Pendulum’s probiotic supplements, her new role as the company’s chief communications officer, and even her improved bowel movements. Near the end of the panel, moderator Jeff Beer asked Berry about a comment she’d made on the YouTube show Hot Ones, when she posited that viewers increasingly want to see celebrities do “real shit.” “Let’s talk about shit for real,” Berry responded, redirecting the conversation to one of the physical benefits she’s experienced after taking Pendulum’s probiotics. She added, “When you have increased the quality of your shit, when you’re healthy and active, when you’re moving regularly, when your shit’s moving through you regularly, you have a healthy microbiome.” Although these closing anecdotes may have drawn laughter from the crowd, it’s clear that Berry takes her partnership with Pendulum seriously. She first discovered Pendulum when searching for products to help manage her type 2 diabetes, a condition that she was diagnosed with in her early 20s. Within a few months of taking Pendulum’s Glucose Control probiotics, she saw a noticeable change. In just a year, she said that her blood sugar A1C levels had decreased by one point. At the two year mark, it was down by two.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

“I’ve tried so many probiotics over the years, and I have to tell you all probiotics are not created equal,” Berry said. “This one was actually doing something. So I reached out to the company and I wanted to know more about how this probiotic was finally moving my needle.” Berry and Cutcliffe said they immediately clicked after speaking with each other for the first time. The two were aligned in a desire to make science-backed, gut-focused supplements more widely available. That mission is what initially inspired Cutcliffe to create Pendulum: Through microbiome science, she saw an avenue to explore the role of the gut in health markers like metabolism, brain function, and immune response. By harnessing this information, she said, “there was this whole new world of products that could be made that could help people in really important ways.” To help further Pendulum’s goal, Berry joined Cutcliffe as the company’s chief communications officer. The move didn’t come easily—at first, Cutcliffe said her advisors and investors were staunchly against the idea. They expressed concern that Berry would only act as a brand figurehead, demanding a large salary without contributing much toward the bottom line.