How Shopify’s anti-meeting, anti-mandatory-office experiment is going

The native of Carleton Place, Ontario—a town of about 12,000, roughly half an hour southwest of Ottawa—had been living in Toronto for 13 years, spending the previous 6 working for e-commerce giant Shopify, where he currently occupies the role of lead technical producer.

“My wife and I had always talked about how someday we’d love to go back to a small town and leave the city, but we never thought that was going to be possible,” Wood says.

That all changed early in the pandemic when Shopify became among the first major employers to announce a permanent switch to remote work, or as they call it, “digital by design.”