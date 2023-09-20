He survived the Parkland school shooting. Now he’s developed an AI app that helps people heal

Kai Koerber was a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a gunman murdered 14 students and 3 staff members there on Valentine’s Day in 2018. Seeing his peers—and himself—struggle with returning to normal, he wanted to do something to help people manage their emotions on their own terms.

While some of his classmates at the Parkland, Florida, school have worked on advocating for gun control, entered politics, or simply took a step back in order to heal and focus on their studies, Koerber’s background in technology—he’d originally wanted to be a rocket scientist—led him in a different direction: to build a smartphone app.

The result was Joy, which uses artificial intelligence to suggest bite-size mindfulness activities for people based on how they are feeling. The algorithm Koerber’s team built is designed to recognize how a person feels from the sound of their voice—regardless of the words or language they speak.

“In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, the first thing that came to mind after we’ve experienced this horrible, traumatic event—how are we going to personally recover?” he said. “It’s great to say Okay, we’re going to build a better legal infrastructure to prevent gun sales, increased background checks, all the legislative things. But people really weren’t thinking about . . . the mental health side of things.”