Massive Microsoft document leak reveals next-gen Xbox, new games, and surprising Game Pass details

An apparent slipup by Microsoft attorneys has revealed a trove of Microsoft’s most closely guarded plans for its Xbox division.

The court documents, which have since been taken offline, were part of the FTC v. Microsoft case and included unredacted emails, reveals of previously unannounced games, a refresh to the current Xbox Series, and a next generation Xbox device, due out five years from now.

The documents were seemingly accidentally uploaded by Microsoft’s attorneys, according to a post on X/Twitter by the FTC’s director of public affairs.

“The FTC was not responsible for uploading Microsoft’s plans for its games and consoles to the court website,” wrote Douglas Farrar. The judge overseeing the case confirmed this in an order to resolve any remaining sealing issues, noting “Microsoft provided the link on September 14.”