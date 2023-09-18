Joby Aviation is landing in Dayton, Ohio, and it already wants to meet future employees

If you’ve been praying for an Uber of the skies, your dreams just got one step closer to coming true.

After receiving a critical airworthiness certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in June, California-based electric air-taxi company Joby Aviation has selected Dayton, Ohio, for its first scaled aircraft production facility. Not only is the company already asking hopeful employees to “register” their interest in working at the facility, it plans to invest up to $500 million in the region. At scale, the facility has the potential to support up to 2,000 jobs, all of which will work toward building 500 aircrafts per year.

The company makes electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) aircrafts that emit zero operating emissions. The aircrafts are created to hold the pilot as well as four passengers—and they can reach speeds of up to 200 mph. They can also travel up to 150 miles on a single charge, which really puts any electric toy from childhood to shame.

Shares of Joby stock rose almost 6% Monday in early trading.