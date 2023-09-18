Joby Aviation is landing in Dayton, Ohio, and it already wants to meet future employees

If you’ve been praying for an Uber of the skies, your dreams just got one step closer to coming true.
After receiving a critical airworthiness certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in June, California-based electric air-taxi company Joby Aviation has selected Dayton, Ohio, for its first scaled aircraft production facility. Not only is the company already asking hopeful employees to “register” their interest in working at the facility, it plans to invest up to $500 million in the region. At scale, the facility has the potential to support up to 2,000 jobs, all of which will work toward building 500 aircrafts per year.
The company makes electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) aircrafts that emit zero operating emissions. The aircrafts are created to hold the pilot as well as four passengers—and they can reach speeds of up to 200 mph. They can also travel up to 150 miles on a single charge, which really puts any electric toy from childhood to shame.
Shares of Joby stock rose almost 6% Monday in early trading.
The facility will be located at the Dayton International Airport, with construction slated to begin in 2024. At 140 acres. The site will support up to two million square feet of manufacturing space that will accommodate all of those new jobs. With backing from Toyota, Joby still has 2025 earmarked for its commercial launch.
The choice of Dayton aligns with the area’s history. It’s where the Wright brothers developed their first plane and is also home to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The state of Ohio, JobsOhio, and local political subdivisions are all coming together to offer their support for the aircrafts of the future—to the tune of $325 million in benefits that will aid in the development of the facility. They will also offer incentives that encourage workers to head in Joby’s direction.
Mostly, it’s fitting that the state that is home to the “Birthplace of Aviation” could once again be at the forefront of flight.