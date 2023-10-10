77 incredibly useful tips for Google apps: Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and beyond

I’ll let you in on a little secret: Google’s apps and services are absolutely overflowing with buried treasures.

More than any other tech company, Google loves tucking interesting options and features into out-of-the-way places. Some of the best elements of Gmail, Google Calendar, and other popular productivity tools are almost completely out of sight, in fact, and all too easy to overlook if you don’t know where to find ’em.

Once you have a road map, though, these virtual jewels couldn’t be easier to embrace. And once you get yourself in the habit of using them, you’ll never look at Google’s apps the same way again.

So summon your inner adventurer, and let’s get to it: Here are a whopping 77 tips for Gmail, Google Calendar, Maps, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Search.