Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

These off-the-beaten-path gems will let you get more stuff done with less effort in an array of Google productivity apps—including its namesake search engine.

77 incredibly useful tips for Google apps: Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and beyond

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY JR Raphael

I’ll let you in on a little secret: Google’s apps and services are absolutely overflowing with buried treasures.

More than any other tech company, Google loves tucking interesting options and features into out-of-the-way places. Some of the best elements of Gmail, Google Calendar, and other popular productivity tools are almost completely out of sight, in fact, and all too easy to overlook if you don’t know where to find ’em.

Once you have a road map, though, these virtual jewels couldn’t be easier to embrace. And once you get yourself in the habit of using them, you’ll never look at Google’s apps the same way again.

So summon your inner adventurer, and let’s get to it: Here are a whopping 77 tips for Gmail, Google Calendar, Maps, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Search.

advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

JR Raphael is obsessed with productivity and finding clever ways to make the most of modern technology.. He's written about almost everything imaginable at some point—including even politics, crime, and hurricanes in his past life as a TV news producer—but these days, he's known primarily for his unmatched analysis of Google's Android and ChromeOS platforms (both of which he's covered closely since their starts) along with his knack for digging up off-the-beaten-path tech treasures. More

Explore Topics