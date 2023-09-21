Expedia is leaning further into artificial intelligence with its suite of new products that CEO Peter Kern hopes will cement consumer loyalty to the travel giant’s brands.

“Providing all these tools that are the new technology can allow for what we think creates the best product experience, and that’s what’s going to drive customers back to our products instead of others,” Kern says in an exclusive interview with Fast Company.

Expedia has been adding generative AI features to its platform for several months. It added an OpenAI-powered chatbot to its iOS app in April, offering users guidance on planning trips and activities. Building off of that, Expedia is now launching a tech incubator where consumers can access beta features and leave feedback. The first available option, called Project Explorer, is an updated version of the original chatbot experience that gives users more guidance.

Project Explorer will curate trips based on different budget tiers, location, time of year, and interest. “We found certain areas where some travelers didn’t quite know what to ask or didn’t quite know what to ask next after they got a response or they got a response and they got stuck in the journey,” says Expedia CTO Rathi Murthy. “And we enhanced our capabilities to start with a discovery.”